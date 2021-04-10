Masik Shivaratri in April 2021: Date, Time and Significance

Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha of every month is observed as Masik Shivratri. It is believed to be the day of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. According to Indian mythology, Lord Shiva took the form of Linga for the first time on the midnight of Maha Shivaratri. The Shiva Linga was first worshipped by Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma.

Masik Shivaratri falls in the month of Magha is known as Maha Shivaratri according to the Amavasyant calendar however, according to the Purnimant calendar Maha Shivaratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi of Phalgun month.

It is believed that observing the monthly Shivaratri fast can make devotees accomplish the impossible and difficult tasks. Devotees, willing to observe the monthly Shivaratri fast, can start it from the day of Mahashivaratri. On the day, devotees stay awake till midnight and perform Shiva Puja during midnight. This month it will be marked on April 10. Know about the puja muhurat, puja vidhi and significance of the fast

Masik Shivaratri date and tithi in April 2021:The Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Chaitra maas falls on April 10, hence the Masik Shivaratri will be observed on this day only. Devotees can perform the Shiva puja from 11.59 pm to 12.45 am on April 11.

Masik Shivaratri vrat vidhi:Devotees perform the Shivratri puja by venerating Lord Shiva’s idol or Lingam with ‘abhishek’ using gangajal, milk, curd, ghee, honey, vermillion, turmeric powder, rose water and bel patri. Devotees also sing aarti or hymns by blowing a conch and ringing bells and prasad is also offered. As puja is done at midnight, devotees fast throughout the day and break it the next morning. People also worship Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati and Parvati.

Significance of Masik Shivaratri:Masik Shivratri has religious significance as fasting on this day is believed to bless one’s soul with salvation or Moksha. Those who observe fast on Masik Shivratri are blessed by Lord Shiva.

