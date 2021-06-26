Masaba Gupta Shares Drastic Body Transformation Pic, Kareena, Malaika Fangirl Over Her

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta addressed her body image issues in her latest Instagram post on Thursday. The daughter of veteran Hindi cinema actor Neena Gupta posted a mirror selfie on her social media handle where she was dressed in light grey shorts and a black gym wear top. As she embraced her toned body in the picture, Masaba got honest with her weight loss journey in the caption.

The 32-year-old encouraged her followers to show equal commitment to their health as they show to their work and relationships. Masaba mentioned that she works out every morning from 7 am to 9 am with yoga, or walking. Talking about her diet, the fashion designer mentioned that ordering food on a weekday is a strict no for her and simple home-cooked food is what she embraces when it is not a weekend. Masaba gives credit to her discipline for not letting any amount of celebration of stress affect her routine. She mentioned that the commitment to her fitness routine has helped her cure her Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOD) and get off medication. Masaba wrote that she could now focus better and enjoy time off with the food and drink with friends and family on the weekend even more. On Thursday, Masaba weighed the lightest as she mentioned in the post and took the opportunity to prove to herself that a lot of hormonal issues that girls have can be tackled through fixing the nutrition and physical activity.

The fashion designer also asked her followers to describe something that is non-negotiable for them. Commenting on the post actor Ali Fazal shared his own journey on body transformation and said having gone through so many transformations for work, it takes a toll on actors mentally and a part of the mind switches off to all inputs. But for him, focus and nutrition are the two things that almost rekindles the hope that human bodies are “amazing gods within themselves” that are capable of the unthinkable sometimes. Ali thanked Masaba for the inspiring post and said that for him Yoga is his non-negotiable.

Actress Kareena Kapoor also commented on the post as she wrote, “Masaba masaba masaba ️️️fan girl bro ️hugs.”

Bollywood’s fitness icon Malaika Arora also commended Masaba’s body transformation journey and wrote, “Incredible woman 🙌🙌🙌”

