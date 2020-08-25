Masaba Gupta Opens Up About Divorce With Madhu Mantena

Designer Masaba Gupta opened up about her separation from her ex-husband, film producer Madhu Mantena, in a recent interview. Masaba and Madhu had tied the knot in 2015 and divorced in 2019.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Masaba said that everyone has a perception if a person is divorced. She said thay she got so busy with work, she had no time to realise what was happening in her personal life. She said that she had a different way of dealing with it.

She talked about the judgement and stigma attached with separation. She said that it happens a lot.

“Somebody was telling me the other day and I completely forgot that I didn’t give myself any time to process my divorce. My uncle told me, ‘why are you on this treadmill? Can you just process this and then move on?’ I think people take it for granted, that Masaba is strong, she will manage. I have changed drastically because I allow myself to not just grieve and feel down. I take two days off even when I feel celebratory. But no one knows what you are going through until you are going through it yourself. People understand how silly they were being, when they deal with it themselves,” she said.

A web series inspired by her life titled Masaba Masaba will stream on Netflix from Augist 28. Directed by Sonam Nair and created by showrunner Ashvini Yardi, the show will feature mother Neena Gupta and rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra. Various other stars including Kiara Advani will make special appearances in the show.