Marathi TV Actress Meenakshi Rathod Shares Her Baby’s Photos, Fans Shower Love

Marathi actor couple Meenakshi Rathod and Kailash Waghmare were blessed with a baby girl earlier in May. The proud mother, posting a picture of her baby’s footprints on her Instagram handle, shared the good news with everyone. Earlier, the couple decided not to reveal their baby’s face but now they have shared some beautiful pictures from their baby’s recent photoshoot.

Sharing a set of pictures from the shoot, Meenakshi wrote, “Hello Everyone.”

Soon after sharing the pictures, the couple’s friends and fans filled the comment section with heart and love-eyed emojis. In the comment section, many wished the little girl tons of love and blessings. The fans were eager to see the first glimpse of their baby girl.

Previously, the actor has hit the headlines after she worked until the ninth month of her pregnancy and took a break from the shooting for her TV show, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, only after the delivery date approached.

In Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, Meenakshi played the role of Devki, which had grey undertones. In the daily soap, she starred alongside Mandar Jadhav and Girija Prabhu. Following her pregnancy, as Meenakshi took a break from work, she was replaced by Bhakti Ratnaparkhi.

Meanwhile, coming to Kailash Waghmare’s work, the actor has featured in Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn starrer-Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In addition, he has also acted in many Marathi plays.

