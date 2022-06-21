Marathi Actresses Akshaya Deodhar and Madhura Deshpande Are Perfect Gym Buddies

For Marathi diva Akshaya Deodhar, fitness is her top priority and she sweats out at the gym regularly. Actress Madhura Deshpande also follows the same principle and joins her at the gym. The two actresses recently shared some pictures from their workout session.

These photos were shared by Madhura on Instagram. Sharing these pictures, Madhura called Akshaya her gym buddy. Madhura also wrote that she and Akshaya enjoy wonderful coordination.

This post was shared by Akshaya on her Instagram story as well.

Both the actresses looked super cool in colour-coordinated outfits.

There is also a video shared by Akshaya on her Instagram story where she and Madhura are lifting dumbbells. “Mondays are meant to be crushed,” she wrote.

Besides the gym, what recently kept Akshaya busy was her engagement with Hardeek Joshi. Hardeek Joshi was her co-star from the serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. They got engaged on May 3 in a low-key ceremony. The couple shared lots of beautiful pictures from the ceremony.

Both Hardeek and Akshaya looked breathtakingly beautiful in pink and golden outfits. Akshaya looked gorgeous in a golden saree, which she paired with a pink blouse. Hardeek looked handsome in a golden kurta-pyjama. Hardeek paired it with a pink jacket.

Talking about Madhura, the actress remains busy with her photoshoots and projects. Have a look at this photoshoot. Madhura looks resplendent in an off-shoulder light blue-coloured outfit.

Besides these photoshoots, Madhura actively engages in plays as well. In this post, she writes how her play Aamne Samne was staged for the 100th time. Madhura thanked everyone for this accomplishment.

Madhura is also busy working on a film titled Pahile Na Mi Tula.

