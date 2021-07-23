Marathi Actor Umesh Kamat Slams Media for Falsely Linking Him With Raj Kundra Case

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was recently arrested by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Mumbai Police claimed to have recovered incriminating material, including WhatsApp chats, which indicate Kundra’s role in the illegal production of porn films. The incident of publishing these porn films on different mobile applications first came to light in February when the Mumbai Crime Branch had busted the racket and arrested Kundra’s former PA Umesh Kamat and model Gehna Vasisth among 11 people.

Amid the investigation and arrest row, Marathi actor Umesh Kamat has found himself in an uncomfortable situation as he is been confused with his namesake, Kundra’s former PA Kamat. Taking to Instagram, he shared a long note talking of his ordeal and slammed the media for falsely linking him with the case.

He wrote, “Today, I went through a very outrageous experience of irresponsible journalism. In the search of one Umesh Kamat alleged involvement in the Raj Kundra case, my name was picked up recklessly out of nowhere and associated with the case without any verification of facts.

Maybe the media doesn’t realize but this single irresponsible incident has led to mental agony and irreparable damage to my image. My pictures were irresponsibly used by one media agency. Within no time, I and my family were flooded with calls and questions coming from all over the county just because someone was in the haste to get a scoop and wasn’t enough to verify the facts. Huge damage has been done. I shall pursue necessary legal remedies against the respective media agency.

I have therefore immediately taken to social media to clarify that the person my name ” UMESH KAMAT” alleged to be involved in the Raj Kundra case is, not me. I request you all to take note of the same and not fall for the absolute false and negligent news coverage I am sure I have your support- Umesh Kamat.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa broke her silence on the matter through an Instagram post. The actress shared a picture from a book’s page that highlighted James Thurber’s quote which read, “Do not look back in anger, or forward in fear, but around in awareness.”

“I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and I will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need to distract me from living my life today.”

Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

