Marathi Actor Hemangi Kavi’s Method to Deal With Trolls on Social Media

Marathi actor Hemangi Kavi has never shied away from expressing her views on social media about several subjects. She has often been the victim of trolling just like other celebrities, but she does not get bothered.

In her recent Facebook post, she points out that there have been very few moments in her life since childhood that she has cried about. She says that she has cried so much in plays, serials, and movies that if dealt with properly, the water issue in her country could be solved.

She doesn’t know if this habit of hers of not crying is good or bad, but it still exists as is. The actor said that sometimes as a reflex to being physically hurt, she can have tears in her eyes.

“No medicine, no ointment. This may be my overconfidence, but when I was a kid I fell while learning cycling, it took a lot but at that time I never paid much attention nor did my family members.

“The circumstances around me may have taught me but in one sense I am strong and I will always be grateful for that,” she said.

Hemangi believes that people often overreact about their minor wounds, searching for ways to cure them, and also pressure people around them to help. She says that a solid doctor is hiding in our bodies who remedies all wounds. “Mind is also part of the body.”

At the end of the post, Hemangi points out that if someone trolls her on social media and if it affects her mind, she tends to leave it alone. According to her, ignoring trolls is the best way of replying to them without getting hurt in the process.

