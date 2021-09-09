Mao Zedong’s contributions recalled He was true friend of the oppressed people: Bangladesh NAP

Dhaka:Speakers at a discussion in Dhaka have recalled the outstanding contributions of the great hero of the Chinese revolution and founding father of the People’s Republic of China Mao Zedong.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary general of Bangladesh National Awami Party (Bangladesh NAP) M Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan said that Mao Zedong was a true friend of the exploited and oppressed people. He played a vital role for the people all over the world. He termed Mao Zedong as a pioneer for the liberation of the exploited and oppressed people.

Bangladesh NAP arranged the discussion at the Jadu Mia Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday (September 9) to mark the 45th death anniversary of Mao Zedong.

Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan presided over the event, while it was addressed, among others, by secretary general of National Democratic Party (NDP) Md Manjur Hossain Isa, secretary general of Bangladesh Labour Party Abdullah Al Mamun, convener of the Democratic Unity Rafiqul Islam, vice chairman of Bangladesh NAP Swapan Kumar Saha, the party’s joint secretary general Ehsanul Haque Jasim, organising secretary Md Kamal Bhuiyan and Dhaka city unit leader Md Shamim Bhuiyan.

In his speech, Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan said that the emergence of a people’s democratic or neo-democratic revolution is the key point of Mao Zedong’s thoughts. His thoughts have been playing a vital role in China and other parts of the world since the time of the Chinese Revolution. “We should continue the struggle in the way adopted by Mao Zedong in order to defeat the evil power and establish the rights of people. We have to build our state through taking lessons from the socio-political revolution of Mao Zedong,” he added.

The NAP leader further said that Mao Zedong is the hero of the struggle for establishing the rights of the working people of the Asia pacific region. He adopted the policy of his party’s system of governance by giving priority to the agrarian people of China. Such policy should be adopted in Bangladesh, he added.

Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan and other speakers of the discussion said that both Mao Zedong and Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, a great leader of the Indian sub-continent, had struggled for the exploited and oppressed people. Both of them were the powerful leaders of Asia and there were many similarities between the two great leaders.

The speakers discussed the eventful life of Mao Zedong and recalled his outstanding contributions.