Manoj Bajpayee’s Father RK Bajpayee Passes Away at 83, Funeral to Be Held in Delhi

Padmashree awardee and actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father R.K. Bajpayee passed away in the age of 83 year on Sunday morning. According to reports, Manoj’s father condition was very critical for the past few days. A few days ago, the actor had rushed to Delhi from Kerala, where he was shooting for a project. According to a statement by the actor’s spokesperson, the funeral will be held at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat at 1.30 PM. The actor has also requested for privacy for him and his family.

Manoj shared a very close bond with his father. On several occasions the actor has expressed his love for his father and his cooking, be it on social media or in interviews. Manoj hails from Bihar and had shifted to Delhi to study. He later moved to Mumbai to start his career in films.

Earlier, a source had told Indian Express, “Manoj’s father’s condition is quite critical. After learning about his father’s health, Manoj rushed to Delhi to be by the side of his father and his family. He was shooting for his project in Kerala.”

Earlier this year, Manoj made waves with the second season of the hit OTT series The Family Man 2. The actor has been part of several other OTT projects, including Dial 100 and Silence on ZEE5 and Netflix anthology Ray.

