Manisha Koirala Calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi Her Best Film on its 25th Anniversary

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated 25 years as a director on Monday as his directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical was released on August 9, 1996. The film starred Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan in lead roles and told the story of a daughter of deaf-mute couple who discovers music and falls in love. The film received critical acclaim as well as awards upon its release. On the film’s 25th anniversary, Manisha took to Instagram to pen an appreciation post for Khamoshi, as well as the filmmaker.

She shared the poster of the film, as well as a behind-the-scenes picture which saw the filmmaker directing the actors. She wrote, “What is life without an impossible dream! This was a quote that brought us together! My dearest friend Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the #genius who started his career with my bestest film #khamoshi #25years ago…and dazzled all of us with repeated brilliance one film after another.”

She further added, “What a journey he has had, like many I too bow down to his passion for cinema…love you loads Sanjay..a huge congratulations on completing 25 years in #hindicinema and big thank you got showing us great cinema…. #25YearsOfSLB #25yearsofkhamoshi.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were among stars who celebrated ’25 Years of Bhansali.’ They shared a video montage of some of the best moments from his films. Salman wrote, “25 Years of SLB. Congratulations Sanjay on completing 25 glorious years.”

Ranveer also penned long appreciation posts for the director. They have worked together in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Meanwhile, Khamoshi also starred Nana Patekar, Seema Biswas, Helen and Raghuvir Yadav in pivotal roles. The film wpn Filmfare Critics Award for Best Movie and Manisha Koirala had won Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

Bhansali is known for criticially acclaimed films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, among others. His upcoming release will be Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. He is also working with Netflix on the series Heera Mandi.

