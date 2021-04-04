Mamunul Haque was detained in Sonargaon, Attack of Juba League and Chhatra League

Reporter: Md, Saiful Islam

Leaders and activists of the local Juba League and Chhatra League blocked Allama Mamunul Haque, the joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, at the Royal Resort in Sonargaon. The incident took place at the Royal Resort in Sonargaon Upazila on Saturday evening. However, the woman with Allama Mamunul Haque’s claim is his second wife. He came with his second wife to visit the Royal Resort in Sonargaon. Hefazat-e-Islam’s central joint secretary general Mamunul Haque came to Gurte with his wife at a resort in Sonargaon. Upon receiving the news, local Juba League and Chhatra League leaders and activists surrounded his room. Meanwhile, Mamunul Haque said that when he went to comfort with his second wife, some people insulted him. Local journalists rushed to the Royal Resort on the news of the siege of Mamunul Haque. There, Mamunul Haque told reporters that he went to the resort with his second wife for comfort. He was harassed there. People with bullying nature came and harassed me along with my wife. Attacked me. Responding to a question from reporters, he said he and his wife visited the museum in Sonargaon on Saturday afternoon and came to the resort to rest. “My statement is clear,” he said. We came here to rest. A lot of unruly people came here. You have seen. I will take legal action against them. Asked if he had come here after informing some of the local scholars, Mamunul Haque said, “I did not tell anyone.” Wherever people crowd. That’s why I came a little differently. Sonargaon Upazila Nirbahi Officer Atiqul Islam and Additional Superintendent of Police Mosharraf Hossain arrived at the spot. As soon as the incident was reported on social media, Hifazat-e-Islam activists gathered at the Royal Resort to rescue Maulana Mamunul Haque in a procession after the Maghrib prayers. Excited worshipers attacked and vandalized the Royal Resort and rescued Maulana Mamunul Haque and his wife. The worshipers vandalized the Awami League office at Mograpara crossroads at night and set fire to the Dhaka-Chittagong highway. Hefazat leaders and activists later sent Allama Mamunul Haque and his wife to Dhaka. Sonargaon police OC said. Rafiqur Islam said that Mamunul Haque came to the resort with a woman. Upon receiving this news, the people of the area and some leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Juba League surrounded his room. Upon receiving the news, the police came to the spot. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Atiqul Islam is here. Senior officials including the police superintendent also came.