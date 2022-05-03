Mamata Will Break Jyoti Basu’s Record as Bengal CM, Abhishek Will Take Over in 2036: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh

Mamata Banerjee will break the record of late Jyoti Basu who was West Bengal’s chief minister for 23 years and 137 days, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and party general secretary Kunal Ghosh said on Monday, adding that the TMC chairperson’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee will become CM in 2036.

“Mamata Banerjee will be the chief minister till 2036, and then she will be the guardian of the party and the government,” said Ghosh in a lengthy social media post in Bengali. “Therefore, Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee, will be the chief minister of the state in 2036.”

Various surveys have repeatedly suggested that Mamata Banerjee is one of the most popular chief ministers of the country, he said.

“As a result, she is naturally becoming the centre of alternative power across the country. Mamata Banerjee will break Jyoti Basu’s record in the way she works for the people,” Ghosh said.

He added that if Mamata in the meantime has to take on a responsibility in Delhi and the reins of the country, then the situation could be different.

Ghosh wrote the Facebook post to mark the first anniversary of Trinamool retaining power in West Bengal during assembly elections last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.