Mamata Will Be Key Architect of Change in Govt at Centre in 2024: TMC

The Trinamool Congress Sunday vowed to oust the government at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be one of the key architects of the change of guard. The ruling TMC, in an editorial in its mouthpiece Jago Bangla’, also said on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day that the opposition across the country is trying to come together on one platform and float an alternative front. On the 75th Independence Day, we should vow to change the colour of the government in New Delhi in 2024, and indeed Mamata Banerjee would be one of the prime architects behind it,” the party said in the editorial.

In another editorial in Jago Bangla’ on Saturday, the party said it favours a national-level alliance “in the interest of the country”.

“We are in favour of the coming together of non-BJP, democratic and secular parties. Our leader Mamata Banerjee went to Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi and held a meeting because we want unity. Rahul Gandhi, too, was present there. We are not talking about an alliance without the Congress in it, it said.

The TMC also refuted allegations of not being serious about opposition unity as it remained absent from a few programmes convened by the Congress recently, contending that the ruling party in West Bengal should be given “worthy respect” in an alliance. “We don’t need to prove our anti-BJP credentials that is established inside and outside Parliament. But, we want synergy of certain principles and methods. Suddenly, if someone calls and asks us to participate in a march, that will not work in the case of TMC,” it said in the editorial.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here