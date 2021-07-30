Mamata Says Visit to Delhi ‘Successful’, Have Asked PM Modi to Be Ready for Third Wave

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Delhi to initiate talks with opposition parties to stitch together a united front against the ruling BJP, said her visit was successful. “We all need to come together to save the democracy…If democracy is under threat, then so is the nation,” she said.

Banerjee, who also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to put forth demands for her state, said she has asked the leader to be prepared for a third wave of COVID-19. “I have told the PM that we need to be ready for the third wave,” she said.

The West Bengal chief minister met Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari and discussed several infrastructure projects in the state with him in a bid to invite global investors. She brought up pending road and transport projects, including the deep-sea port at Tajpur, in her discussions with Gadkari.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Banerjee asserted there will be ‘khela’ across the country as she threw down the gauntlet to the BJP with her now-famous election warcry of ‘Khela hobe’ (game is on) that led her to victory over the saffron party in the state. If Bengal could do it, so can the other states, she said, addressing the media here.

