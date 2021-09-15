Mallika Sherawat on Using Her Mother’s Surname

Mallika Sherawat is known for her bold attitude. She has been a part of several hit projects. The actor shot to fame after she portrayed bold scenes on the big screen in the film Murder, alongside Emraan Hashmi. Though she has been missing from Bollywood for big-time, Mallika is all set to do a comeback with a web series titled Nakaab. In the web series, the actress is playing the role of a power-hungry television producer who will go to all ends. In her acting career, Mallika has come a long way and in a recent interview, the actress recalled how she fought patriarchy back in time in her hometown. When her parents did not approve of her pursuing acting as a career, a furious Mallika took the tragic step of running away from home.

Mallika told Bollywood Bubble that her father felt that his family’s name would ruin if she ventured into acting. The actress shared that her father had said he would disown her. These statements annoyed Mallika, therefore she decided to drop his last name as an act of rebellion. On using Sherawat, the international star revealed that it is her mother’s surname which she took up after the ugly fight with her dad.

Recalling the differences she faced at home, Mallika shared that she did not like the way she was treated at home her and the way her family differentiated her from her brother. “I questioned it all — these norms that patriarchy has set to control women and this is because very early on in life, I read Vivekananda. So, I started questioning. I didn’t find the answers and didn’t like the answers so I ran away,” she said.

Her recent project RK/RKAY had a theatrical release in the US and Canada. Directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film also stars the director Rajat, along with Mallika, Chandrachoor Rai, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.

