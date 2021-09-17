Malavika Mohanan Shares Exotic Scenery Pics from Portugal Trip, Stuns in Crop Top and Denim Shorts

Malavika Mohanan is in Portugal. The actress, recently, wrapped the shoot of Maaran with Dhanush and flew to Portugal for her upcoming film’s schedule. The actress is taking some time out and chilling like a villain in Madeira, Portugal – we got evidence. Malavika shared a few of the snippets of her shoot diaries on her Instagram profile on Thursday and it is all blue.

Malavika, in one of the pictures, can be seen sporting a white cropped top and a pair of denim shorts as she posed amidst the breathtaking view. She wore comfy white sneakers to complete her look. In another picture, she shared a picture of the blue sky and the sea. “Endless skies and endless sea,” she aptly captioned the pictures.

Malavika Mohanan Enjoys Idyllic Holiday In Portugal, See The Mesmerising Photos

Soon the pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instafam. Reacting to the post, Malavika’s colleague from the film industry, Amala Paul, wrote, “Wild wild feminine,” to which Malavika replied saying, “No other way to be.”

Malavika is a water baby. A few months back, the actress shared this envy-inducing picture of herself dipped in the water till her thighs. In the picture, she can be seen engrossed in the beauty of the surrounding hills while she is in the water.

But, it’s not always just the water bodies or the hill stations. Malavika often is seen posing with tigers in the backdrop. Yes, you heard it right. The actress went on a jungle safari and posed for a picture with none other than a tiger. This is Malavika’s version of “the best way to start the morning” – in the forest, dressed to look dapper, and with a tiger in the vicinity.

Coming back to Malavika’s recent trip to Portugal, she is all set to share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film Yudhra. The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, is slated for a 2022 release.

Malavika, star of films such as The Great Father, Beyond The Clouds, Petta, Nirnayakam and Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, was last seen in the Tamil action-thriller Master, where she shared screen space with Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Gouri G. Kishan.

