Malaika Arora’s Move of the Week is All About Increasing Flexibility; See Photo

It is no secret that Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. Anyone visiting her social media handles can see it is filled with motivational videos, where she not only shares tips on achieving good health but urges her fans and followers to follow a healthy lifestyle. She also started an initiative called the Move of the Week on her Instagram handle where every week Malaika shares a yoga asana and asks her fans to try it. This week, the actress shared the Parivrtta Utkatasana or the Revolved Chair Pose.

She shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen in the yoga pose, and wrote, “Back with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek 💪 Let’s begin this week with Parivrtta Utkatasana (Revolved Chair Pose). This pose helps to increase flexibility and aligns the posture while strengthening the spine and is also very effective in detoxification.” Malaika also gave a step by step guide to do strike the pose correctly.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video where she guides her followers through the art of balancing. In the video, she can be seen striking a yoga pose where she first bends down and moves one hand behind her back, and holds it with the other. Then, she slowly stands and keeps her balance. She can be seen wearing a sports bra and black bottoms.

Earlier, Malaika hosted online yoga sessions to help people to remain fit physically and mentally during the pandemic. Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge in India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

