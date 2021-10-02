Malaika Arora’s Gym Accessory Has A Lot of Benefits. You Can Try Them, Too!

Age is just a number and Malaika Arora is a perfect synonym for this saying. Malaika, though in her late 40s can easily be mistaken for someone in her 20s or 30s. Malaika, a model and celebrity, is one of the fittest stars in the industry, and has always given fitness goals to her fans and followers on social media.

However, her fitness secrets are extremely simple. The 47-year-old, who is often clicked near her gym, was recently spotted wearing a fitness accessory, which helps accelerate calorie burning even after the workout session ends.

Looking chic, as always, she was seen wearing an orange sports bra along with matching track pants. However, what caught the eye of fitness enthusiasts on the internet was the set of ankle weights on her legs. It is a fitness accessory which is talked about a lot. A number of celebrities wear it, and fitness experts state that wearing such weights can be of great help for weight loss.

Here’s how it could help with weight loss.

What are these ankle weights?

Ankle weights are just another type of fitness equipment used by fitness enthusiasts and most athletes to increase burning of calories after a workout session. With similar characteristics, another type of equipment that helps the same way are weighted vests.

These accessories and fitness equipment are surely of great help for burning fat and calories, experts also state that adding weights to your daily workout can also combine the benefits of strength training and cardio in a single go. This also means that you get almost double the results in a single workout session.

These fitness equipment can also be added while doing basic exercises or home workouts to increase intensity and results, which in turn gives one better results.

How does it help in weight loss?

While the equipment continues the process of burning calories, what it also does is that it accelerates the metabolic rate of any given activity, i.e. it increases the actual amount of energy consumed during an exercise or activity. While it’s vital to burn more calories (use up more energy) than you usually consume to lose weight, adding ankle weights or other weighted vests during routine workout sessions can increase results and help burn more calories than what is generally expected.

These ankle weights that are strapped onto the body can make the muscles work even harder than usual in any given exercise routine. When done correctly and constantly, one can tone up faster and in a better way and also burn calories more efficiently.

Which exercises suits the best?

According to reports, it is well understood that the use of these ankle weights can boost most basic workouts. Reportedly, some of the best noted benefits are seen when an individual uses these ankle weights while performing normal cardio-aerobic activities such as jogging, runs, walking and jumping jacks. Along with these if the ankle weights can also help fat burning to a greater level when paired with some strength training exercises such as squats, crunches, lunges and other controlled movements.

How much weight can be used?

On an average these equipment are available in the 0.5-1 kilo category. For best results and accelerated calorie burning, usually experts recommend these weights to be used regularly during workout to increase mobility. Reports also suggest that the weight of these ankle weights should be increased gradually to avoid the risk of injuries and sprains.

Any disadvantages?

Ankle weights are best when done with controlled movements. They are usually used by those who are comfortable working out. If you are new to exercising, or are not regular, using ankle weights without consulting an expert or a trainer could be risky. It’s also important to make sure that you do not overdo the routine, which can again strain or tire your muscles heavily. One can increase the weights slowly, however, do not let the weights be more than 3% of your body weight. Always remember that using these kind of weights incorrectly, or recklessly can cause more harm than good.

