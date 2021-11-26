Malaika Arora Trolled by Netizens for Stepping Out Wearing a Bra and Shorts

Bollywood actresses being targeted for their choice of clothes is not a new sight. After Urfi Javed was trolled for her outfits, it was Malaika Arora’s turn to be on the receiving end of netizen’s rude remarks. The actress, who never fails to give fashion goals and inspiration has been targeted by internet trolls for wearing short clothes.

On Wednesday, Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a couple of photos of Malaika where she can be seen wearing a black sports bra and shorts. It was probably clicked when the actress was on her way to her gym. However, netizens trolled her for apparently wearing less clothes. One user wrote, “Inke paas sirf yahi kapde hai,” while another wrote, “Matlab modern hona kya ab kache baniyan me ghumna jaisa h? Really man mean really? Do we really need this?”

Another user also asked that when will she start feeling cold.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is also in the news for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun often create a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2016 and have a son together, Arhaan. Her son recently left India to pursue higher studies.

During Diwali, the couple was clicked walking hand in hand to Anil Kapoor’s house party. Arjun also shared an unseen photo of the couple from the bash wherein they are caught in a candid moment.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently on the judges’ panel for the second season of India’s Best Dancer. She was previously a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2.

