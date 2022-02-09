Malaika Arora Shows How One Can Increase Lung Capacity With This Yoga Practice

Model and entrepreneur Malaika Arora is back with another simple yet effective yoga routine. The 48-year-old model shared a breathing challenge on Sarva Yoga Studio’s Instagram page on Monday. In its recent Instagram Reel, Sarva Yoga Studio shared a deep breathing challenge that helps strengthen your diaphragm, an important muscle that enables you to breathe. Dressed in grey yoga pants and a matching sports bra, Malaika can be seen guiding the viewers for the challenge. To participate in the deep breathing challenge which checks your lung capacity, one has to sit in a comfortable position and inhale deeply and hold their breath for as long as they can and then exhale.

According to Healthline, our lung capacity is the total amount of air that our lungs can hold. Over time, our lung capacity and lung function typically decrease slowly as we age after our mid-20s. Reduction in lung capacity and functioning can speed up due to conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which leads to difficulty in breathing and shortness of breath.

However, there are exercises that can help maintain and increase lung capacity, making it easier to keep your lungs healthy and get your body the oxygen it needs.

One of them happens to be Pranayama. The ancient yogic practice of Pranayama involves different breathing techniques like alternate nostril breathing or nadi shodhana, victorious breath or ujjayi, female honey bee humming breath or bhramari, and bellows breath or bastrika.

It has been said that regular practice of pranayama increases chest wall expansion and almost all lung functions. Pranayama makes efficient use of abdominal and diaphragmatic muscles and improves the respiratory apparatus. This yoga practice also strengthens the respiratory musculature due to which chest and lungs inflate and deflate to the fullest possible extent and muscles are made to work to a maximal extent.

