Malaika Arora Says Yoga and Fitness Goes Naturally with Her Personality, ‘It’s Not Something Put On’

Malaika Arora is the queen of gym looks and fitness fashion in Bollywood. The actress serves us with fresh athleisure goals almost everyday, proving that no one does it better than her in B-Town. The Bollywood diva, despite not being an ‘actress’ per se, has managed to capture the imagination of her fans with her insane fitness and glamour.

“It goes with the person that I am, and my personality,” Malaika tells News18. “It reflects the person that I am, I feel I do full justice to the fact that I promote and believe in fitness and wellness. Purely because it comes very naturally, it’s not put on, it’s very organic. It’s a part and parcel of my life. And I think that comes across,” she elaborates.

Even though she lives under the paparazzi spotlight, the 47-year-old Bollywood diva says she dedicates her time to fitness for her personal satisfaction, not because she has to look a certain way.

“I’m doing it for myself. I’m glad if I can motivate people, I’m very happy if I can be an inspiration, if people see something and say, mereko bhi aisa kuch karna hai. That’s fantastic. But honestly, for me being fit, and for me being a certain way, I do it for my personal satisfaction. I do it so that I am happy. I want to be a certain way and I want to feel a certain way,” she explains.

Malaika is the co-founder of yoga-based fitness and wellness brand Sarva, which is founded by Sarvesh Shashi. The brand has been motivating people in the run-up to International Yoag Day today, to begin their fitness journey, using the hashtag #StartTohKaro.

“One thing that the pandemic has taught all of us in the last two years, is make healthy living into a way of life. Make fitness, both physical and mental, a way of life. So we actually promoted every other brand out there and said, ‘Hey, all these guys are there. But aapko start to karna padega and start toh karo’. That’s how it kind of all started off,” Sarvesh explains.

Talking about how he ended up founding a yoga brand with Malaika, Sarvesh says, “Our relationship started with Diva yoga, but that was only for women and it was in Bombay. She said, I want to also extend this entire wellness, health, sort of regime and routine to everybody across India, and eventually everybody around the world. And then she came on board of Sarva, not just as a partner but as a co-founder.”

Sarva has found patrons in international celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Indian stars like Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, Shahid and Mira Kapoor. Even though yoga belongs to India, Sarvesh says promoting it is harder than it seems.

“The world is struggling today, both physically and mentally. India is the birthplace of yoga. But if I asked you to name one brand from India, taking yoga to the world, I don’t know of another. So I think the important reason is the whole aspect of co-creating something that can go from India to the globe is what excites everybody,” he says.

