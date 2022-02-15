Malaika Arora Says She Is ‘Guilty’ of Posting Valentine’s Day Pic With Arjun Kapoor As He Trolls Her

Arjun Kapoor jokingly took a jibe at his girlfriend Malaika Arora for posting a romantic picture with him on Valentine’s Day that he was supposed to share on his Instagram account. On Valentine’s Day, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora had shared a loved-up picture with Arjun Kapoor. The actress took to Instagram to share the mushy picture and wrote, “mine” along with a red heart emoji.

In the photo, Malaika can be seen giving a tight hug to her beau Arjun as he kisses her on the forehead. Malaika looks gorgeous in an all-white two-piece set, while Arjun keeps it casual in a black jersey and track pants. Later, Arjun revealed that he was supposed to post that picture. He shared Malaika’s post on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Love how I send you a picture and you beat me to it and post it.” To this, Malaika responded, “Guilty.”

Arjun also shared an inside glimpse into their romantic Valentine’s date. He shared a stunning pic of Malaika posing with a wine glass in her hand.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship with Malaika and how they have evolved as a couple over the years.

“The decision to come out and be open about our relationship was not something that was planned,” Arjun told the Hindustan Times. “It’s not like we spoke about it. It happened organically. We allowed things to happen after a certain point when we felt we were solid and steady enough to face all the speculation and all the conversation that would come our way because that would be temporary,” Arjun added.

Arjun said they are glad that they were the “first of our kind where we showed age is not of any consequence when you love someone.” The couple has been dating for the past several years. While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Meanwhile, Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan with him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.