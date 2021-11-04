Malaika Arora Roped in as Chief Guest at Queen of World India Launch Event, Says Women of Today Are Confident

The organisers of the Queen of the World pageant roped in Bollywood diva Maliaka Arora as their chief guest for the India launch event. The pageant that celebrates glamour, confidence, and beauty is set to be held in January 2022 in the USA. It also promotes diversity and inclusion as it provides a platform to break the stereotypes of conventional age restrictions in the space of pageants.

Talking about the event, the actress said, “I am extremely excited to be associated with the pageant and while I know it is quite a daunting task for all the ladies, I also know that the women of today are confident and that is something that always sets them apart. I am looking forward to knowing more about the delegates from India and I am sure that everyone will put their best foot forward.”

Meanwhile, Malaika recently rang in her 48h birthday on October 28. She was spotted at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s house to celebrate her special day. last night. Malla, as she is fondly called by near and dear ones, was papped looking smoking hot in white. She was wearing a short white dress looking absolutely ravishing and even greeted the paps.

Malaika and Arjun are the most talked-about couple of B-Town. The couple often creates a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2016 and have a son together, Arhaan.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently on the judges’ panel for the second season of India’s Best Dancer. She was previously a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2.

(With agency inputs)

