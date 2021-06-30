Malaika Arora Receives Covid Vaccine Wearing Sports Bra, Gets Trolled

With the Covid-19 pandemic creating havoc in India, the government has been urging people to get vaccinated at the earliest. Many people, including celebrities, have come forward to get the shot. Now, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has also taken her second dose of the Covid vaccination on Tuesday. She shared this news with her fans on Instagram by posting a slew of pictures of taking the jab and with the health workers.

Malaika could be seen wearing a black and white stylish athleisure from Reebok that included yoga pants, a sports bra and a jacket. She tied her hair in a messy knot and wore a face mask keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic.

While the actress managed to turn her exercise gear into an inspiring ensemble, she got trolled for her choice of outfit. One Instagram user wrote that her outfit confused him if she went to the vaccination centre or the gym. Another commented that taking a dose of vaccine does not require showing off skin. A third stated that after she took the shot, she could have pulled up the jacket. However, a few others appreciated her bold look.

Malaika also thanked the frontline workers and urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as according to her, one needs to be safe not only for themselves but for also the people around them.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 47-year-old was photographed stepping out of the vaccination centre. She even waved at the paparazzi and posed for them.

Malaika had received her first shot of the coronavirus vaccine in April this year. At that time, she had given a shout-out to frontline healthcare staff for being “caring and vigilant”.

Earlier, Malaika hosted online yoga sessions to help people to remain fit physically and mentally during the pandemic.

