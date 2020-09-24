Malaika Arora Opens Up on Battling Coronavirus, Says ‘It Hits You Like a Thunderbolt’

Coronavirus pandemic is scary for everyone, but for those who have tested positive, it’s a whole arduous journey that they have to travel alone. Actress Malaika Arora had tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of September.

She has now tested negative and shared her ordeal with Mumbai Mirror. She details everything that happened from start to finish. In the beginning, her primary concern was to make sure no one at home gets infected because of her. She isolated herself as soon as she got tested positive.

Even before the test reports were out, she knew that she was coronavirus positive. She had been on sets where other people had tested positive so she just knew she would be next. She describes the first few days as “bizarre”.

“I wasn’t able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt,” she says, adding that she used to sleep for up to 18 hours a day, the heavy medication and weakness make time slip by fast.

Her food used to be delivered outside the bedroom in disposables as per the isolation protocol. According to her doctors’ suggestions, she needed rest, good nutrition, and proper hydration. Because of the coronavirus, Malaika had to consume chicken and dairy despite being a vegan for many years.

Apart from the medicines, she indulged in some home remedies like gargling and having kadhas. She says it was challenging to be in quarantine so she spent her waking hours cleaning and sanitizing her bedroom. She talks about the weakness caused by the virus, which is so excessive that it was a challenge to even get out of bed, even for someone like her who lives a very fit and healthy lifestyle otherwise.

She thanks her family and loved ones for their “immeasurable support” through these trying times. She suggests that people should stay away from internet medical advice and only follow the doctor’s orders.