Malaika Arora Oozes Oomph in Bridal Gown as She Walks the Ramp, See Photos

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora recently walked the ramp for the Bombay Times Fashion Week. For the event, the diva opted for an ethereal white bridal gown that helped her flaunt her perfect figure. Malaika looked exquisite in designer Daisy Martin’s creation and she took to Instagram to share some glimpses of her photoshoot. Her off-shoulder white gown has a cut-out at the back giving it a more gorgeous look. She turned showstopper for Vyusti and Daisy Collection at the fashion show.

Take a look at her post:

Malaika Arora’s social media handle is filled with gorgeous photos of the diva and her fitness routine. Recently, she shared a clip of her photoshoot wearing a beautiful high slit gown.

Being a fitness icon, Malaika is mostly spotted in her gym wear by the paparazzi. In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared some yoga inspiration for her 13.4 million followers on the social media platform.

Malaika was seen practicing Vrikshasana. Accompanying the post, Malaika wrote,” Vrikshasana also known as the Tree Pose 🌲. This asana helps with balance and concentration.”

On the work front, she was judging the reality show Super Model of the Year 2. She will next be judging India’s Best Dancer 2 alongside Terance Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

