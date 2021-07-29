Malaika Arora Looks Stunning in the Latest Promo of Supermodel of the Year 2

Model Malaika Arora, who will be next seen judging the reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2, recently appeared in a promo for the show. The diva will judge the show with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar, who also featured in the show in season one. Malaika, recently took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of their recent promo. In the video, Malaika can be seen wearing a stunning golden gown.

In the video, Malaika can be seen introducing herself. She said, “Malaika Arora, mother and supermodel.” She could then be seen striking stunning poses in the video.

The official Instagram account of MTV India also shared the promo. The caption of the video read, “It’s not going to be easy to impress this Diva! The queen of the ramp returns to MTV Supermodel of the Year Season.”

Malaika also recently shared a trailer of the show. She captioned it, “Be unapologetically you.”

Malaika has a very active social media presence. She often shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives with her 13 million followers. She recently shared a stunning Reel video posing in an olive co-ord ensemble.

She also recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself from an old photoshoot, where she could be seen posing in a stunning white dress.

On the work front, Malaika recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

