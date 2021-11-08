Malaika Arora Looks Hot in This Saree by Manish Malhotra

The Diwali weekend saw Bollywood celebrities flaunting their take on the traditional fashion. One of the celebrities who certainly stole the show was model and entrepreneur Malaika Arora. The 47-year-old was seen wearing a Manish Malhotra creation as she stepped out with beau Arjun Kapoor on Diwali. Malaika was seen dressed in a fuschia pink saree which came with a silver zari border. She paired the saree with a contrasting green sleeveless blouse. The strappy blouse came with a plunging neckline adding a dose of glamour to the look.

Malaika tied her hair in a bun and adorned the look with a bunch of pink flowers in her hair. The diva also wore a bindi, bangles, and a choker necklace designed by Manish to add a traditional touch to her Diwali look. The judge on India’s Best Dancer Season 2 also carried a silver and golden potli purse, adding a festive glitter to her style statement.

Malaika shared pictures from her Diwali look on Instagram this weekend. The pictures attracted compliments from celebrities including Nargis Fakhri, and Manish.

Malaika has been acing the traditional saree look with her own quintessential sensuous style. Last week, the actress was spotted in another creation by the Bollywood designer. Malaika’s post on Instagram showed her in a neon green saree which came with a multi-coloured fringe at the pallu. The model was seen pairing the light fabric saree with a peacock green printed sleeveless strappy blouse. To complete her look, Malaika wore her hair open with large turquoise earrings.

In an earlier Instagram post shared in August, Malaika shared with her online followers another glamorous saree look. She wore a heavily embellished saree designed by Manish. The sequined saree was paired with yet another strappy silver embellished blouse. Malaika’s look was enhanced by a necklace that complemented the silver glitter look.

Which saree lookshared by the model is your favourite?

