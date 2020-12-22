Malaika Arora is ‘Outta Focus’ in Latest Instagram Photo

Malaika Arora has shared a picture where the mood, according to her, is out of focus. The Bollywood diva posted the picture on Instagram in which she is seen lounging on a sofa dressed in a white shirt and striped pants.

“Outta focus…” Malaika captioned the photo that seemed to reflect her current mood.

Recently, Malaika and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were shooting for their next film, “Bhoot Police”, a horror comedy. Malaika posted a lot of images from the scenic hill town during her Dharamshala trip.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, she had posted a beautiful clip featuring her loved ones including son Arhaan, boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor, and her pet Casper.

The footage opened with a message that read, “I thought 2020 would be the year I got everything I wanted. Now I know 2020 is the year I Appreciate everything I have.” After this, the series of pictures begin to flow in a slideshow. The snaps feature Maliaka along with her sister Amrita Arora and their parents. In the latter half of the clip, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also makes an appearance.

Malaika contracted Covid-19 earlier this year, and recovered after several days of home quarantine. She went back to work as the judge on the India’s Best Dancer which concluded last month.