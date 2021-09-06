Malaika Arora Has This Reaction on Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Good Hair Day’ Look

Bollywood actor and model Malaika Arora shared her Sunday mood with her digital followers via Instagram Stories. The fitness icon of the film industry shared an Instagram Reel video of boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday, appreciating him for his good hair day. Arjun had shared some behind the scenes clips from a photoshoot on his Instagram Reel which showed him flaunting his bouncy and glossy mane. Posing for the camera, Arjun made sure his hair received equal amount of attention as he did.

The 36-year-old actor was seen in a black t-shirt with graphics and a leather jacket paired with black pants. Arjun also sported sunglasses in a few shots. Captioning the video the actor wrote, “A good hair day = Excellent mood.” With over 24k likes, the Reel garnered the attention of several fans and celebrities. Commenting on the Instagram post, model and Miss Diva Universe 2020 Adlene Casteleno wrote, “what a mood.”

Sharing this video on her Instagram Stories, Arjun’s partner Malaika wrote, “Mood,” followed by a red heart emoticon.

Malaika and Arjun do not often share pictures and videos of each other on their social media handles. However Sunday marked a rather rare appearance of Arjun on his girlfriend’s social media post. The last time Malaika posted a picture with her partner was on June 26 when Arjun turned 36. The yoga practitioner was seen in her gym-wear with Arjun who was also dressed in athleisure gear. As Malaika smiled with her eyes closed, Arjun was also spotted beaming looking at the camera. Captioning the post, Malaika wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine.”

Meanwhile, Malaika exuded fashionista vibes in her latest Instagram posts shared over the weekend. The actress wore a glamorous outfit by Lebanese designer Gemy Maalouf for a photoshoot where she channeled her modelling skills.

