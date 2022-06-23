Makers of Ravi Teja’s Rama Rao on Duty Lock Release Date

Ravi Teja-starrer Rama Rao on Duty will soon hit the theatres. The actor unveiled the release date, shared an announcement poster from the film featuring himself, and wrote, “Duty begins from JULY 29th! See you at the theatres 🙂 #RamaRaoOnDuty #RamaRaoOnDutyOnJULY29”

Duty begins from JULY 29th ! See you at the theatres 🙂#RamaRaoOnDuty #RamaRaoOnDutyOnJULY29 😎 pic.twitter.com/SOESJYmrbb — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) June 22, 2022

As announced, the action thriller will have a grand worldwide release on July 29. The announcement poster shows the actor giving a serious gaze. The team has wrapped up shooting and the post-production works are brisking at a good pace.

Now, with just a month left for the release, sources have revealed that in the coming days, the makers will up the game with massive pre-release promotional events.

Based on real-life incidents, the film will have action and thrilling elements. Along with Ravi Teja in a power-packed role, the film stars two leading ladies — Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan.

Directed by debutant Sarath Mandava, the upcoming film has Venu Thottempudi in a pivotal role with Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and many others in supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, the technical crew of Ramarao On Duty ensembles Sam CS as music director soundtracks. Sathyan Sooryan ISC and Praveen KL have handled the cinematography and editing respectively.

The actor was last seen in Ramesh Verma’s latest directorial Khiladi. On the work front, Ravi Teja has three projects lined up — Tiger Nageswara Rao directed by Vamsee. The film will mark his first pan-India project. Dhamaka, touted to be a perfect commercial entertainer, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, and Ravanasura, helmed by Sudhir Verma recently went on floors.

Bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under the banner – of Abhishek Pictures, RT Teamworks, Ravi Teja will be in the lead role but with negative shades.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.