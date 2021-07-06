Makers of Prabhas’ Salaar Acquire 1970s Vintage Motorcycle for Special Action Sequence

Ever since the announcement of the debut collaboration of Baahubali star Prabhas with KGF director Prashanth Neel in Salaar, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness their magic on screen. As the team of this much-awaited film gets ready for the second schedule of the shoot, Salaar is back in is news for another interesting reason. Hombale Films, makers of this periodic drama film, have reportedly decided to invest a huge sum of money in making the action sequences grander. Leaving no stones unturned for the project, the makers have also acquired a vintage bike for a crucial sequence of the film. Since, Salaar is based in the backdrop of Mysore of the 1970s, this vintage acquisition will help the film to recreate the era with perfection.

Prabhas, who has recently been busy with the shoot of Radhe Shyam, is expected to begin the shoot of the second schedule in August 2021. In the first sequence of the film, which was shot at Godavarikhani in Telangana, the makers reportedly filmed Prabhas in various action chase sequences. The schedule came to an end in February this year.

Salaar, which is expected to hit the theatres in April 2022, stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Vaani Kapoor will be seen essaying a key role. Sandalwood actor Mohan Guruswamy has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film. Salaar will be released as a pan-India film in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, if reports are to believed, we can also see Kajal Aggarwal becoming part of the project. While this has not been confirmed by the makers yet, Kajal has reportedly been approached for a dance number in Salaar. Director Prashanth’s KGF also had a dancing number with was picturized on Mouni Roy alongside Yash. The number became an instant hit and we would not be surprised if Prashanth uses his tried and tested method of adding a special dance number.

