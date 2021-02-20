‘Make full list of Language martyrs, veterans’

Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a human chain have said that although the Language Movement is a very important chapter in the history and the movement had created the ground of Bangladesh War of Liberation in 1971, it is unexpected that any complete list of martyrs and veterans of the movement has not been prepared till now. They called upon the authorities concerned to prepare a complete list of martyrs and veterans of the historic Language Movement without any delay.

Bangladesh National Awami Party (Bangladesh NAP) formed the human chain in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday (February 20) demanding preparing a full list of the Language heroes.

Secretary General of the party M Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan spoke at the human chain as the chief guest with the party’s vice chairman Swapan Kumar Saha in the chair. It was addressed, among others, by JSD leader Enamuzzaman Chowdhury, Syed Moynuzzaman Litu of Gono Rajnoitik Jote, general secretary of Jatiya Gonotantrik Party (Jagpa) Prof Iqbal Hossain, NDP secretary general Manzur Hossain Isa, Rafiqul Islam, Abul Kalam Azad, Shamsul Alam, NAP leaders Md Kamal Bhuiyan and Advocate Abdus Sattar.

In his speech, M Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan said that many brave sons of this soil had sacrificed their lives in 1952 to establish Bangla as a state language. But when the month of the Language Movement, the country’s young generation only knows only some names. Those who played a vital role in the Language Movement and those who were martyred in the movement in 1952, they must be recognised and honoured. But it has not been done till now. Even any list of the martyrs and the Language veterans has not been prepared yet, he added.

He called for providing an honorarium allowance for Language Movement veterans and preserving the history of the movement.

The speakers said that a full list should have been prepared long ago. But none of the successive governments bothered about it much. In order to preserve the history of the country, a full and authentic list of Language Movement heroes is a must.

They called upon the government to take necessary steps regarding preparing the full list of Language Movement heroes and to ensure that all the Language Movement heroes get government facilities and be invited to all state programme.