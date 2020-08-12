Mahesh Babu Lauds Thalapathy Vijay for Accepting Green India Challenge Nomination

Mahesh Babu turned 45 on August 9. The actor who had a low profile celebration on his birthday at home engaged in a special activity. To mark the day, Mahesh Babu participated in the Green India challenge. He further nominated Jr. NTR, Thalapathy Vijay and Shruti Haasan.

There couldn’t be a better way to celebrate my birthday #GreenIndiaChallengeI pass this on to @tarak9999, @actorvijay & @shrutihaasan. Let the chain continue and transcend boundaries I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world! pic.twitter.com/MGDUf9B4xu — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 9, 2020

Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay on August 11 graced Mahesh Babu’s nomination by participating in the challenge.

Vijay shared pictures on Twitter where he is seen planting saplings in the garden of his Chennai residence. He is wearing a grey t-shirt and track as he poses with one plantlet before establishing it. Sharing the images, Vijay wrote, “This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe”

Mahesh Babu replied to Vijay’s post saying, “Thanks a lot brother for taking this up, Stay safe!”

Thanks a lot brother for taking this up Stay safe! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 11, 2020

The Green India Challenge is an initiative to develop the green cover vision. People have been participating by planting tree saplings at their residence or any public space and are also further nominating others to continue the chain.

Many celebrities from South India have joined the bandwagon including Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Samantha Akkineni, Prabhas, Raashi Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh.

Vijay will soon be seen in the upcoming action-thriller, Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Mahesh Babu has a project with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram and Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.