Mahesh Babu Lauds Thalapathy Vijay for Accepting Green India Challenge Nomination

Many celebrities from South India have joined the bandwagon including Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Samantha Akkineni, Prabhas, Raashi Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh.

Mahesh Babu turned 45 on August 9. The actor who had a low profile celebration on his birthday at home engaged in a special activity. To mark the day, Mahesh Babu participated in the Green India challenge. He further nominated Jr. NTR, Thalapathy Vijay and Shruti Haasan.

Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay on August 11 graced Mahesh Babu’s nomination by participating in the challenge.

Vijay shared pictures on Twitter where he is seen planting saplings in the garden of his Chennai residence. He is wearing a grey t-shirt and track as he poses with one plantlet before establishing it. Sharing the images, Vijay wrote, “This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe”

Mahesh Babu replied to Vijay’s post saying, “Thanks a lot brother for taking this up, Stay safe!”

The Green India Challenge is an initiative to develop the green cover vision. People have been participating by planting tree saplings at their residence or any public space and are also further nominating others to continue the chain.

Vijay will soon be seen in the upcoming action-thriller, Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Mahesh Babu has a project with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram and Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

