Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s New Bearded Look in IPL Opener Takes Social Media By Storm

After announcing retirement from international cricket last month on August 15, the former Indian national team captain and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped on to the cricket field after 437 days for Indian Premiere League 2020.

MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the competitive match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opener of IPL. Although, the cricketer brought the same magic on to the field and won the toss and the match against the opposite team, his classy little beard made a debut in the last night’s match.

However, the cricketer is known for sporting new looks in almost every season of IPL and likes to play around with his hairstyle and beard. Meanwhile, his new look has won thousands of his fans hearts, won’t be wrong to say that it comprises majority of Indian’s population.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter and shared Dhoni’s picture and wrote, “Feeling it !!! #IPL2020

@msdhoni.”

Here are some more reactions to Dhoni’s classy beard look:

### SINGHAM ### M S DHONI ### pic.twitter.com/t4xRgp26gj — manoj chaudhary (@manojch68608399) September 19, 2020

Meanwhile, CSK defeated MI by five wickets after successfully chasing down the target of 163 runs with 4 balls to spare.