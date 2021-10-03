Maharashtra Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Launches Poster of Film ‘Society’

Today Honorable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, launched the poster of the film ‘Society’. The film is based on a realistic issue which reflects the mindset of a society. It shows that the mindset of people in a society does not change overnight. The protagonist of the film is a socio pshyco path who finds it difficult to shed his past.

On the occasion of poster launch, Maharashtra Governor, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, said that such realistic cinema should be made as it creates awareness and depicts social reality. We should encourage such films which depict Indian culture rather then embracing western culture.

The film has been written and directed by a senior journalist Dheeraj Sarthak who is known to raise social issues through his films.

IRS Anwesh, a deputy commissioner who has been in the creative field will be seen in lead role and has directed music for the film. The film also features Swapna Pati who has acted in web series. Film is produced by Rajesh Mohanty.

