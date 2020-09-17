Mahalaya 2020: Celebrities Extend Warm Wishes and Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion

With the much-awaited Durga Puja festival around the corner, people across the country are preparing to welcome Durga Maa with zeal and enthusiasm. The grand occasion observed as ‘Mahalaya’ on September 17 heralds the beginning of the auspicious occasion for Bengalis and people from other north Indian states. Many celebrities are excited to celebrate the festival as they took to their social media handles to extend greetings to their fans. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers a very happy Mahalaya.

“Mahalaya reminds us of the power of truth, of courage and of the universal fact that in the end … The good will always triumph over evil. Let’s just have hope and faith ️Durga Durga #shubhomahalaya,” she wrote in her wishes.

Sushmita Sen extended her best wishes via Twitter, marking the auspicious beginnings to Devi Paksh. “I pray this auspicious time brings all that’s good in this world to shine brighter..Maa Durga brings hope, love & courage..rights all the wrongs..and heals like no other!! I love you guys!!,” reads her post.

#shubhomahalaya ❤️ Here begins Devi Paksha!!! I pray this auspicious time brings all that’s good in this world to shine brighter..Maa Durga brings hope, love & courage..rights all the wrongs..and heals like no other!!❤️ I love you guys!! #DUGGADUGGA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZcnuJ5bs1N — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 16, 2020

Koena Mitra wished everyone Shubho Mahalaya with a post on Twitter. She wrote, “Shakti Roopena… Shubho Mahalaya to all. Devi Paksha begins today, may you all be blessed. #ShubhoMahalaya #DurgaPuja2020 #DurgaPuja #Bengal #WestBengal”

Swastika Mukherjee welcomed Durga Maa gracefully and sought blessings.

রাত্রি এসে যেথায় মেশে দিনের পারাবারে তোমায় আমায় দেখা হল সেই মোহানার ধারে ॥সেইখানেতে সাদায় কালোয় মিলে গেছে আঁধার আলোয়-সেইখানেতে ঢেউ ছুটেছে এ পারে ওই পারে ॥মুখের পানে তাকাতে যাই, দেখি-দেখি দেখতে না পাই-স্বপন-সাথে জড়িয়ে জাগা, কাঁদি আকুল ধারে ॥মা গো মা, শুভ মহালয়া — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) September 16, 2020

Minister and actress Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers with a picture donning Durga Maa’s look.

Paoli Dam expressed her excitement as Durga Maa will arrive soon.

“Shubho Mahalaya wishes for everyone! A thousand miles away from home at the moment but cannot hold the excitement… Maa is on her way! Thank you.”

Shubho Mahalaya wishes for everyone! A thousand miles away from home at the moment but cannot hold the excitement… Maa is on her way! Thank you @Calcutta_Times for this tete-a-tete! https://t.co/LREuq9DP8S — Paoli (@paoli_d) September 17, 2020

Several other celebrities also marked their love and wish for the fans and family as their mark the beginning of the auspicious period.