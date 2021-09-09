Madhya Pradesh BJP In-charge to Those Still Unhappy After Being MP, MLA

In a stern message to party leaders, Madhya Pradesh BJP in-charge Muralidhar Rao called them ‘nalayak’ (unworthy) if they were unhappy despite being elected as MPs and MLAs multiple times and claimed that they did not got enough opportunities.

Rao was addressing a meeting with the party’s SC cell office-bearers at Ravidas temple in Bhopal on Thursday. “If someone after being elected as MP or MLA three, four or five times and then says he did not get enough chances, there is no bigger unworthy (nalayak) than him,” Rao said, hinting at senior leaders who were upset on not getting a berth in the state cabinet in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government.

He added: “These leaders also corner their own party on occasion to vent their anger.”

After the induction of Scindia loyalists in the state cabinet last year, several former ministers had missed a cabinet berth. Many believe the BJP has sent a strong message to dissenters ahead of bypolls, so as to tell them to stay united despite personal grudges.

Rao said empowerment of Dalits was the only agenda of the BJP for future. Unfinished tasks related to education and employment of Dalits, if any, should not be left unattended, he added.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, the senior leader said the “grand old party” had handled government right from panchayats to parliament, but was a “failed” party now.

He also went on to say if any party in the country cared for Dalits, it was the BJP. The leader also spoke to intellectuals and party workers from the Dalit community.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here