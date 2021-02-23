Madhubala Death Anniversary: Her Memorable Movie Roles

Madhubala dazzled on-screen owing to her fine restrained expressions, graceful dancing, pathos filled eyes as Anarkali. This historical movie had held the record for the highest grossing Hindi film of all time for 15 years, until Sholay.

Madhubala exuded a rare, unparalleled charm, as can be seen in ‘Aaiye Meherbaan’ song which went on to become a showstopper in Indian cinema’s history. Directed by Shakti Samanta, this crime thriller movie garnered a lot of praises for Madhubala for her incredible performance as a cabaret dancer.

Capturing her versatility as a remarkable artiste, this romantic musical was a blockbuster. Radiating mythical beauty and acting prowess, undoubtedly she was known as the Venus of Indian cinema.

Another cult movie that gained commercial and critical success, was Half Half Ticket starring Kishore Kumar and Madhubala. Terrific comic timing, brilliant chemistry between the leading actors were the USP of this comedy film.

Her rendezvous with superstardom dawned with ‘Mahal’, which was India’s first reincarnation thriller film. Proving her worth as a bankable star, Madhubala became an overnight success.

Epitome of disarming beauty, Madhubala’s depiction of a wealthy, westernised heiress went on to leave an indelible mark in the list of her most memorable and identifiable performances. The movie assumed classic status over the years and has been featured in the list of 100 Best Bollywood Movies in Time Out London magazine (2019).