Madalsa Sharma Reacts to Report of Cold War Between ‘Anupamaa’ Co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey

Anupamaa is currently one of the highest rated shows on Indian television as per the BARC weekly reports. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in lead roles and is loved by all the viewers, for its emotional tale of Anupamaa (played by Rupali) who goes on a journey to establish her own identity after being betrayed by her husband Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu).

However, reports have recently been doing the rounds on the internet claiming that there is a cold war between Rupali and Sudhanshu. It is also being said that the cast has been divided into two groups. Rupali has formed one group with Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne, while Sudhanshu has Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat on his side.

When Madalsa, who is one of the lead actors on the show, was reached out to in the matter by Bollywood Life. She rubbished all the reports and affirmed all was good on the set of Anupamaa. “What rubbish. These are just rumours. Nothing of this sort is happening,” Madalsa said.

On the other hand, a source said, “There is no truth to these rumours. We have never heard of it. The whole cast is too mature to indulge in cold war or groupism. No discord has come to the notice of the channel. Such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars. Something similar happened with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well.”

