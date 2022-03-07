Machine Gun Kelly Wants BTS To Perform At His Wedding With Megan Fox, ARMY Says ‘They’re Too Busy’

Machine Gun Kelly has the attention of BTS fandom, popularly known as ARMY after he said he wants the popular K-pop group to perform at his wedding. Machine Gun Kelly is engaged to Megan Fox and the couple is currently planning their wedding ceremony. The international rapper recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he spoke about Megan and even expressed his wish of having BTS perform at the wedding.

As reported by Daily Mail, MGK was asked which band he would want to perform at his wedding. The rapper replied, “Which boy-band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, NSYNC. But which boy-band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS.” The rapper also recalled his first meeting with the South Korean band during the conversation. “I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come,” he said.

His wish has received all kinds of reactions from BTS fans. Many brought back the iconic ‘Sorry, sorry, we’re so busy’ line said by Jin during Autocomplete Interview with WIRED. While others imagined how the members would be at the wedding if they do decide to accept the invite.

Hello, this is BTS’ manager.I regret to inform you that BTS won’t be able to perform at MGK’s wedding. The group is currently preparing for their Permission to Dance: On Stage-Seoul which will happen in a few days. Moreover, the group’s schedule is also full. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/a0oE5iisFN — ‎ًnicole⁷ is zZz (@prkfairy) March 7, 2022

“I have better chance of getting BTS to come” who’s going to tell him that he doesn’t have better chances of getting BTS at his wedding pic.twitter.com/HawZvFdpNd— elly⁷ Stay Alive (@elly__Darling) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS is busy with its upcoming schedule. The group is set to return on stage with Permission To Dance on Stage – Seoul this week. The in-person concert marks their first concert in South Korea since the pandemic set in. The concert is set to take place over four days. The group will then head to the US where they will have a four-day concert in Las Vegas.

