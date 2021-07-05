Love Being in Same Frame with a Superstar

The second wave of Covid-19 is now abating slowly through the country. With things gradually getting back to normal, the shooting of films and web series have also begun. Actor Arjan Bajwa is also happy being on the sets. He is currently shooting for a web series that also features Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan. In this interview with News18.com, Bajwa talks about shooting in a controlled environment, how the pandemic has affected his work. He also explains the reason for being selective about his work and how he is proud of his journey as an actor.

You are currently shooting for a web series. How different is the environment when you are working in a bio-bubble?

It is almost the same. When you are working in front of the camera, it cannot be restricted. But yes, the crew is limited and we are all in a bio-bubble where movement from outside is restricted and we all have to do Covid tests repeatedly. But I guess it’s absolutely fine, considering the times that we are living in. It is for our own safety and at the same time, we are following all the norms that are laid down by the government. I don’t think I am facing any inconvenience.

But how has work been affected?

Everything has been delayed. There were several projects that I was supposed to be working on. Some of them have gotten delayed. But thankfully, I am currently working on a show so that is a silver lining. Thankfully things are improving and we are getting to a point where shoots have begun and we can complete our work. The government is helping us by laying down standard operating procedures (SOP’s) which are allowing us to work.

Did you ever feel the frustration of not being able to be in front of the camera?

No. I wouldn’t say there was any frustration or anxiety as I was aware that the situation is the same all across the world. I am no different than the ecosystem that you live in. All I decided to do is have a positive mindset that I would also do in a normal situation. Not once did I think of taking stress. I decided to channelise my worries into taking as many precautions for myself and others.

Your last release State Of Seige 26/11 was well appreciated. Have you seen any kind of change in terms of the offers that are coming in?

The critic as well as the audience reacted positively to State Of Seige 26/11 which is really motivating as an actor. But I have received a similar response for Guru, Fashion, Son Of Sardar, Kabir Singh and they have all been milestones in my career. Things have changed for the positives and currently, I’m working on a fantastic series for Amazon Prime. Other projects in the pipeline are equally exciting, so things have been really good.

In an interview, you had mentioned that you are selective about stories, you look for stories that excite you. When there is so much competition, do you think being selective is the right way?

This industry is all based on networking, there is no qualification that you need to be a part of the industry. We do not even need resumes. It’s all about the filmmakers finding you interesting enough and appreciating your talent. And all this happens through networking. You can only network with people and show them your talent and convince them that you’re right for the part. And that goes without saying for everybody, not just me, but everybody. I have been proudly selective about the work that I have done. I want to be remembered for the work that I have done. It shouldn’t be a case where people don’t remember my films or my work. I have a filmography that I am proud of. So that has been my agenda or the approach that I have taken.

And in the process. Have you ever missed out on work?

Yes, so many times. There’s always a hit or miss. I have done some films that I am not really proud of. When I look back, I feel I shouldn’t have done them. I didn’t have anyone to guide me and I went with my instinct but things didn’t fall in place. But this is all a part and parcel of the job. Every film is not going to be a hit.

But you’ve shown the kind of range of versatility in the roles you have played. It is easy for an actor to get typecast. Were there times when you were offered a similar role?

I don’t think it is easy for an actor to get stereotyped. An actor never gets stereotyped. But it is very easy for people to stereotype an actor. For them, it is a matter of convenience because if you have worked as a romantic hero and similar films are being made, then they will approach the same actor. An actor has a range to portray every character and that is what I have tried to do in my films. It is the audience who needs to see it that way. And they, according to their convenience, just kind of limit you. Thankfully, I did not fall into that trap.

But in this entire process, how much effort do you have to put as an actor to select a film that you want to do?

I believe I have to put in all the possible efforts. It’s not an easy job and nothing is served on the platter. So you have to put in a lot of effort. Sometimes you get successful in your effort that you want to do a certain kind of role and put in all your energy and do whatever it takes to be a part of it.. And sometimes it doesn’t work.

It’s been almost 15 years that you have been a part of the industry. How has the journey been so far?

It’s been quite a journey in terms as I have been learning a lot of things about the craft as well as myself. I don’t know if it’s a very consistent journey for anybody. I think it is full of ups and downs so it’s a good mix. There have been days which are good and bad. I don’t come from a film family and I haven’t been born and brought up in Mumbai but I have still kind of got the love and affection of the industry and the audience. So I am sure I have done something right to be a part of such wonderful films. Also like I said I have been selective but I always believe that I am a marathon runner and not here to be a part of 100-meter sprint. And I am not even halfway through my marathon. I am constantly getting work and offering the best of projects so things are going absolutely amazing.

You are currently working with Mithun Chakraborty. How has the experience been?

He is an amazing human being and I love being in the same frame as a big superstar. You learn so many things from them. He gives you all the advice and affection and encouragement so it has been a fantastic experience working with him. We have completed our shoot, and everything has gone according to plan very smoothly without any kind of hiccups. We will soon be releasing the show.

There are rumours that you are a part of the second season of Masaba Masaba?

No. That is not true. I am not doing it.

