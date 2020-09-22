Lose Belly Fat with These Easy-to-make Drinks

A healthy balanced weight is the trendy craze of quarantining 2020. People are freaking out about losing weight during this period of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. However, belly fat is one of the most stubborn fat to lose. Besides ‘weight loss challenge’ including working out and eating a strict diet is a trend these days.

If you are targeting a particular area to lose weight, healthy foods and drinks in your diet can be a great help in getting the progress sooner. Here are some healthy drinks to help you get rid of stubborn belly fat and losing weight.

Lemon Water

Starting your day with a glass of lemon water could be a great help in reducing your belly fat. Lemon is filled with antioxidants and pectin fibre that can burn the fat stored in your belly. In a glass of lukewarm water, add few drops of lemon juice and a teaspoon of honey. Drink it early in the morning every day.

Green Tea

Green tea is one of the most used beverages in the world of health and nutrition. This beverage contains antioxidants like catechins, which help in fat-burning and boost metabolism. You can have it with or without sugar. Drink at least 3-5 cups per day.

Jeera Water

Jeera or cumin infused with water is good for digestion as well as for boosting metabolism. It is also an effective drink for getting rid of belly fat. The drink suppresses hunger and prevents you from overeating. Soak one tablespoon of jeera in a glass of water overnight. Drink the water on an empty stomach in the morning after straining it.

Aloe Vera Drink

Drinking Aloe vera juice packed with minerals and antioxidants will improve digestion and also in losing weight. Put 2-3 tablespoons of aloe vera gel to a glass of water. You can also add a few lemon drops and honey for better taste.

Green Coffee

Green Coffee is high in chlorogenic acids which helps in promoting weight loss as it converts fats into energy. It can reduce your tummy fat faster. It is an antioxidant which is available in satchels and can use it instead of your instant coffee.