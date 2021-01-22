Looking Back at His Hit Songs

Popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away today at the age of 80. Known for his religious tunes and strong, melodious voice, the singer was loved by millions across India. He breathed his last today at 12:15 PM at Delhi’s Apollo Hospital. He had been ill for the past three months and had been going through treatment at the hospital. He had been in and out of the hospital on multiple occasions in the past months. He belonged to a very religious Punjabi family and hailed from Amritsar.

The cause of death has not been declared by the hospital or the family. Singer Daler Mehndi took to Twitter to announce the singer’s demise. The deeply religious vocalist sang at many occasions as well as movies and his own albums. He was known to visit Vaishno Devi every year without fail where the singer used to perform on the last day of the trip.

The singer has an autobiography where he elaborates on the highs and lows of his long life. It is called Midnight Singer.

Let us honour the memory of this much-loved artist with a few of his songs from over the years.

Rab Naa Kare

He was not just great at religious albums but had a nice career in Bollywood as well. From the film Do Shatru (1980), the song features Sharmila Tagore and Shatrughan Sinha. It was one of his earliest duets accompanied by queen of melodies, Lata Mangeshkar.

Beshak Mandir Masjid

This beautiful song with the message of harmony was featured in the film Bobby, 1973. Thought provoking and strong lyrics of Indrajeet Singh Tulsi and Chanchal’s voice made this song a masterpiece.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrKMLsE-r1o

Corona Bhajan

This was one of his last performances before his illness took over. He performed this song in Paharganj, Delhi at a Holi event. His lyrics and performance of this bhajan about corona went viral in March 2020.

Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai

This song has become a part of the culture. Featured in the film Avtaar (1983), the song is synonymous with a trip to the holy pilgrimage of Vaishno Devi Yatra.

Dil Wali Palki

This Punjabi Bhajan dedicated to the Goddess Durga is one of his most popular songs still celebrated at religious gatherings.

Narendra Chanchal will also hold a special place in our hearts.