Looking Back at Her Best Red Carpet Looks

British actor Millie Bobby Brown turned 17 on Friday and since her debut at the age of 12, she has certainly evolved her red carpet looks. The English actress and producer,popularly known for her role in Stranger Things, has already left her charm with some of her best looks. Apart from the series, Millie has also been a part of Enola Holmes (2020) andGodzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). She is famous for her red carpet looks.

Last year, Millie wore the all-white Louis Vuitton hi-low jacket dress with an edgy matching pant to elevate the whole at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For the premiere of Netflix series Stranger Things season 3 in June 2019, Millie wore this exuberant pink creation by Rodarte. The tutu dress worked its magic on the red carpet as Millie paired it with the sleek pulled back hair.

Taking inspiration from her Stranger World period of the 80s, Millie wore this retro bubble skirt and belt to add a spunky touch. The actress complemented her look with sleek accessories and uber cool hairdo.

Channelling her inner princess, Millie wore this nude shade Valentino gown that had floral sequin embroidery, for the premiere of Godzilla King of the Monsters premiere in Beijing in 2019.

For the 2018 Golden Globe Awards red carpet look, Millie wore a black Calvin Klein dress, which she wore to send out message to help protest gender inequality, sexual assault, and violence in Hollywood. It was the year when the The MeToo movement had stormed Hollywood.

Here’s hoping Millie keeps slaying us with her beauty.