Looking at certainty about decision where T20 World Cup can be staged: ICC interim CEO Allardice | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions have added a “layer of complexity” as the ICC waits for the BCCI to take a final call on India hosting the T20 World Cup , the global body’s interim CEO Geoff Allardice said on Monday.The BCCI has sought time till June 28 to decide on whether it can host the T20 World Cup in India as a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected during the meet in October-November. The back-up countries are United Arab Emirates and Oman as of now.

“We need to deliver the event in full in the window that is allowed for the event. From planning point of view, we need certainty, one of the things that one is finding is an extra layer of complexity in arranging global events in times of restrictions related to COVID-19,” Allardice told select media outlets.

“There are restrictions related to travel and requirements to enter other countries, the arrangements around hotels etc.,” he said, citing their concerns.

Allardice said that the final decision is still some days away.

“What we are looking towards is certainty about the decisions where the events can be staged, we can start developing the match schedule and getting all the plans in place, board is going to take a call at the end of the month, and, at this stage, we are in discussions daily with BCCI and where we can try and finalise the match schedule,” Allardice said.

“There are budgets and everything else. I think not much to add at this stage other than to say that a decision will be made at the end of the month,” Allardice was non-committal.

Allardice assured that even if the tournament is held in India, it will only happen once all the member nations are taken into confidence.

“The decisions of ICC are all made by the board and it consists of representatives of all the member countries.

“In terms of them taking a decision where the matches will be staged, they (ICC BOARD) are always reflecting the views of their member boards and by extension their players.

“It is also in terms of the way the decisions are made and always there is a country representation in that decision.”