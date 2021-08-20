There is no doubt about the fact that actress Nia Sharma boasts a huge fan following. She has been impressing her followers with her work and also keeps updating them with sneak peeks from her life. Her fans recently showcased their appreciation for her by nominating her for prestigious awards like the Iconic Gold Awards 2021. However, the actress had something important to convey to her fans regarding this. She requested them not to nominate her for these awards as terms like ‘iconic’ and ‘international’ are too big to be used casually.

Sharing a snapshot of her nomination from a fan account, she wrote, “This is my Humble request to my dearest fans to ‘Stop’ nominating me for these awards coz Everyone is going to get it Regardless and I’m not going to be attending these. Terms like ‘iconic’ and ‘International’ are too big to be used casually. Long way to become worthy of national ones, let alone iconic/international”. She ended her note with two emojis.

Nia recently shared a fun video of her smashing plates and dancing while dining at a restaurant with her gang of friends. Nia enjoyed a night out with actors Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Swami and Ravi Dubey. They were seen dancing to traditional music and Ravi and Neha were also seen smashing plates as part of the custom. Nia and Ravi had some major fun and videos from the time are proof. Neha wore a trendy white top with similar coloured pants.

On the work front, Nia has not announced any new project.

