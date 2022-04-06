Lock Upp’s Mandana Karimi Says Ex-husband ‘Slept With Whoever I Knew’; How Shehnaaz Keeps Sidharth’s Memory Close

Lock Upp contestant Mandana Karimi opened up about her divorce from her ex-husband and businessman, Gaurav Gupta. Speaking with Azma Fallah in the recent episode, Mandana claimed that her ex-husband “slept with” whoever she knew. “I got married at 27. We dated for two and half years, got engaged. We then courted for seven months and then got married. Then, we were separated for long. Divorce to abhi hua hai (My divorce just got through in 2021), 2021 me. We were separated. And, in those four years, he slept with whoever I knew,” she said. A shocked Azma asked her, “Including friends?” and Mandana told her, “Mere paas friends nahi hain (I do not have friends).”

Shehnaaz Gill was recently photographed at an airport. Fans were overjoyed to see their favourite celebrity after such a long time. However, as soon as the photos were released, several eagle-eyed admirers saw something sweet. Fans saw an image of Sidharth Shukla clutching Shehnaaz’s hand on her phone wallpaper. It’s a still from Sidnaaz’s first single, Bhula Dunga. This was their initial project following their stint on Bigg Boss 13. Social media got flooded with heart-warming revelations and the cropped image quickly became viral. Several fan pages shared the picture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a post featuring her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya for the first time since they separated. The actress shared the poster of Majili, Samantha and Chaitanya’s movie together, and marked three years of the film’s release. In the picture, a still from the movie, an angry Chaitanya was seen standing as though he was preparing for a fight scene while pictures of Samantha and Chaitanya’s romantic scenes were seen in the background. Samantha shared the picture and wrote, “3 Years Of Majili.”

BTS singer Jungkook was alarmed after he received a series of blank prank calls during his VLive and ARMYs slammed sasaengs (a term used for an obsessive fan who stalks stars in Korea). The singer was hosting a live session with fans from his hotel room when started receiving calls on his room’s phone. The singer urged whoever was calling him to not call because it was not funny. The singer, evidently frightened by the nonstop calls, the phone’s ringtone was scary.

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be exchanging wedding vows later this month. As reported by IndiaToday.in, their wedding festivities will take place in Mumbai between April 13 to 17. The publication also informed that several prominent names from the industry, including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan have been invited to the wedding.

