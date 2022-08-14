Lock Upp’s Anjali Arora Tears Up Talking About Alleged MMS Leak: ‘My Family Also Sees…’

Social media sensation Anjali Arora, who rose to fame with her appearance in the Kangana Ranauat-hosted reality show Lock Upp, is in the news again with her new music video Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re. It is a remix of the all-time classic, originally crooned by Shamshad Begum for the 1951 film Bahar. Anjali’s song, in no time of its release, bagged a spot on YouTube’s trending list with more than 42 lakh views in less than 24 hours.

However, in the middle of all the positive development, the social media sensation has also been marred by a controversy over an alleged MMS of her. Breaking her silence on the controversy over the clip for the first time, the actress has denied being part of the video and said that the incident had badly affected her family. During her interview with YouTuber Sidharath Kanan, Anjali teared up that she did not understand the purpose behind spreading fake videos in her name.

“I don’t know kyun kar rhe hain, in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai, meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. ((I don’t know why they are doing this. They are the ones who have made me famous. They also have a family as I do. My family also gets to see such videos.), she said.

Anjali revealed that the first time the clip was posted online she was participating in LockUpp and her parents had even filed a complaint against the video Anjali added that her brother and boyfriend had also moved to the cyber security department to complain about the clip.

It’s shameful to even think someone can go to this extent just to defame a person who is just out there living her life !! Breaks my heart to see her like this !

Stay strong Anjali @AnjaliArora1050 #AnjaliArora #AnjaliAroraArmy pic.twitter.com/IGc9h7raHN — ANJALI ARORA OFFICIAL FC (@TeamAnjaliArora) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Anjali’s Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re has garnered over 8.5 million views on YouTube. The original song composed by SD Burman has been crooned by Shruti Rane and features lyrics by Rajesh Manthan.

The remixed version is composed by Gourav Dasgupta and has music programmed by Soms Riggs.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here