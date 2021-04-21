Liven Up Your Home Office With These Indoor Plants

Working from home since the coronavirus pandemic took over the world may have blurred the lines between your workspace and your personal space. However, there are different ways in which one can make a few changes at home and redecorate the space in order to inspire themselves One such way could be placing indoor plants. It is a natural way of freshening up your home office and might even take away your work fatigue.

Here are a few indoor plants that you can buy that would add both style and fresh oxygen to your surroundings.

Snake Plant

It is one of the most common indoor plants that can grow upto several feet. So, make sure you buy it according to a size that would go well with your home office. The snake plant does offer a variety in its sizes and if you are someone who is new to the botanical decor then it is suggested that you go for a dwarf selection like ‘Futura Superba’ or ‘Whitney.’ This plant requires minimal attention but do not forget to water it.

Aloe Vera

This plant comes with a lot of benefits. Aloe will not just be that indoor plant that makes your space look good but it might also be used for your skincare as the aloe gel comes with cooling effects. However, you have to make sure that the plant receives enough light. Place the plant near a window that allows sunlight to enter and you can water the plant every week.

Philodendron or Money Plant

A natural climber, this plant will make sure that it grows and decorates your walls provided you give it a nudge in the right direction. You can place it anywhere in your home office and there is no special requirement of sunlight, but watering is necessary.

Lucky Bamboo

Also known as Dracaena sanderiana, this plant is an easy-to-grow indoor plant and can even take abstract shapes if you help it in that direction. Lucky bamboo is well-suited for low light environments and can even grow without soil when its stems are submerged in water. However, keep in mind that the water level does not sink below the stems since that would make the plant unable to recover from this desiccation.

English Ivy

This plant can provide a lush foliage in your home office if you buy a certain variety of the plant called Curly Locks or Manda’s Crested. English Ivy requires a medium dose of light and water to grow indoors.

